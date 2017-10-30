Business Briefs: Nov. 1

PLACES

OsteoStrong, a wellness system that supports overall health by focusing on strengthening the skeletal system, recently opened an O’Fallon location at 44 Crossroads Plaza, just north of the intersection of highways K and N. OsteoStrong O’Fallon is owned by local business owners and franchisees Mike and Christine Baue, of Weldon Spring.

• • •

Owners Jerry and Richard Pogue recently celebrated the new entrance to Arrowhead Building Supply, Inc. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Joining them were city of St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano, members of the city of St. Peters Board of Aldermen, employees of Arrowhead Building Supply, and board members and ambassadors with the Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce. Arrowhead Building Supply, Inc. supplies high-quality building materials to contractors in the St. Louis area, Metro East, southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The new entrance, off Salt Lick Road in St. Peters, was constructed to help with traffic flow through the business complex.

• • •

The Battlegrounds, St. Louis’ only permanent mud run and obstacle course, recently held its 10th bi-annual race and collected 792 pounds of nonperishable food for Operation Food Search. The donation is valued at more than $1,500 and represents enough food to feed 548 people for one day. In addition to the canned food drive, proceeds from The Battlegrounds race totaled a $2,300 donation to the organization. More than 1,500 runners from 32 states and six countries participated in the race. The canned food was sent to Agape Ministry, which feeds approximately 1,000 Warren County residents each month at its food pantries located in Warrenton and Wright City.

• • •

The St. Charles Community College Foundation recently raised more than $46,000 at its 21st annual Presidents Classic Golf Scramble. Proceeds will support scholarships as well as academic and program enhancements for the college.

PEOPLE

Tawni Hunt Ferrarini, Ph.D. has joined Lindenwood University as the new Robert W. Plaster Professor of Economic Education. She is a member of the economics faculty in the Plaster School of Business and Education [PSB&E] and a senior research fellow in the The John W. Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise. In addition to her duties as a PSB&E faculty member, Ferrarini will help to create training educators in economics and financial literacy, and improve economics education statewide. Most recently, Ferrarini was the Sam M. Cohodas Professor at Northern Michigan University. A former president of the National Association of Economic Educators, she is the inaugural recipient of the National Association of Economic Educator’s Abbejean Kehler Award, a beneficiary of the 2009 Michigan Economic Educator of the Year Award and a 2009 Distinguished Faculty awardee at Northern Michigan University. She earned her doctorate in economics from Washington University in St. Louis.

• • •

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has appointed Christine Ramsdell as director of facilities maintenance for the county. Ramsdell began her career 18 years ago in operations at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, before moving to the corporate offices where she supervised all construction and strategic design projects for the corporate headquarters. Prior to joining the county, she served as global project management director at Cushman & Wakefield in O’Fallon. Ramsdell is active in the community, having served as a board member, facilities chair and committee member for the YWCA of Metro St. Louis. She also is a member of Corporate Real Estate for Women. Ramsdell received her master’s certificate in project management from the University of Wisconsin and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Colorado State University.

NETWORKING AND EVENTS

A Leads at the Lake event is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Edward Jones, 1000 Edgewater Point Drive in Lake Saint Louis. For more information, contact Greg Waters greg.waters@edwardjones.com or Shannon Troupe at shannon.troupe@pnc.com.

• • •

A BIZ BREW meeting is from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Hollywood Casino 99 Hops House, 777 Casino Center Drive in Maryland Heights. Free to attend. Enjoy beverages, snacks and conversation with fellow chamber members and guests. Contact Wendy Rackovan at (636) 946-0633 or wendy@gstccc.com for more information.

• • •

A Small Business Revenue Roundtable is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the first Floor Conference Room at Midwest Bank Centre, 2299 Technology Drive in O’Fallon. Panelists will facilitate a strategy sounding board for small to mid-sized business owners and managers in attendance. Contact Milu Islam at (636) 530-3665 for more information.

• • •

An O’Fallon Rotary Club meeting is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Rendezvous Cafe & Wine Bar, 217 S. Main St. in O’Fallon. For more information, visit ofallonmo.rotary-clubs.org.

• • •

A Small Business Coaching group is from 9 a.m.-noon. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 17295 Chesterfield Airport Road, Suite 200 in Chesterfield. The group assists business owners who run organizations with 10 or fewer employees. Facilitated by an experienced business coach and features the expertise of fellow business owners and specific learning/sharing modules on various subjects pertaining to running a small business. Contact Milu Islam at (636) 530-3665 for more information.

• • •

The Greater St. Charles Chamber of Commerce sponsors a Morning Brew networking event from 7:30-9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Newco Enterprises, 3650 New Town Blvd. in St. Charles. There is no fee for chamber members. Contact Lori Tainter at lori@gstccc for more information.