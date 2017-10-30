Timberland High presents ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’

This November, Timberland High’s theatre department is putting on a rendition of Monty Python’s Spamalot. The musical comedy will be performed by an all-school cast and crew at 7 p.m. each evening from Nov. 9-11.

King Arthur [Kyle Mongoven] and his servant Patsy [Grace Thornton] are joined by several knights; Sir Lancelot [Nathan Langston], Sir Robin [Colin Low], Sir Galahad [Kyle Rehme] and Sir Bedevere [Mason Wilbanks] in the search for the Holy Grail. The Lady of the Lake [Meg Gorton] attempts to help them on their quest as they run into many obstacles in this parody of the legend of King Arthur.

Also featured in the performance are Carter Ahern, Isabel Antonio, Allison Baltz, Natalie Baltz, Gus Barnett, Clarissa Bruegenhemke, Riley Clark, Cole Cochran, Ian Couch, Jordan Dyer, Marilyn Easley, Mr. Sean Elfrink, Luke Englert, Rachel Ferrell, Libby Gilbert, Emma Giltner, Allison Jordan, Sammie Lammert, Thaila Lewis, Allison McDonald, Kayla McGennis, Evan Murray, Nathaniel Nelson, Kailtlin Quintana, Madeyln Ratcliff, Rose Richards, Alysa Schoolcraft, Camryn Scott, Bailey Shumaker, Josh Stephens, Lucas Sweeney, Jenna Wilson and Jacob Windham.

The play is under the stage management of Addison Collier, Hadley Poole, Megan Mueller, Joshua Bentley and Grace Reamer, and crew head Julieann Martin. The performance will be held at the Carl E. Reininger Theatre. Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will available at the door.