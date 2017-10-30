Hope High students host ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser 

Fort Zumwalt Hope High is doing its part to make the community a better place as it hosts its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. The fundraiser is a student-driven effort to support those in need in the area. Students plan the event from beginning to end, partnering with local sponsors and businesses, creating artwork, preparing the meal and providing entertainment by Hope High musicians.

The fundraiser is from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the auditorium at Fort Zumwalt Hope High School, 307 W. Pitman St. in O’Fallon. For $8, attendees will get a student-prepared meal, student artwork and student entertainment – all while gathering as a community and raising funds for the Cornerstone United Methodist Food Pantry. The meal includes soup, cornbread or a roll, a drink and dessert. Carry out is available. For more information, contact Hope High School at (636) 379-5300.