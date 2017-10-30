Fort Zumwalt South’s yearbook earns prestigious award 

The Fort Zumwalt South High yearbook won multiple awards in the annual Premier Print Awards competition for printers worldwide. The awards attract more than 30,000 entries and recognize the best work in more than 50 print and finishing categories. From the 30,000 entries, only 11 yearbooks took home a certificate. Thanks to Jamie Demeter and her yearbook staff, the 2017 Southpaw received honors in yearbook specialty inks, binding and embossing categories and a PPA Certificate of Merit in the Dust Jacket Finish category. Demeter said she and her staff already are hard at work on next spring’s edition.