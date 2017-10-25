National Drug Take Back event scheduled for Oct. 28

On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., local law enforcement agencies will join the Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA] in giving the public its 14th opportunity in seven years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Area residents can bring pills or patches for disposal to the:

• St. Charles City Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl Road, 63303

• St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department, 300 N. 2nd St., 63301

• Lake Saint Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center, 63367

• St. Peters Police Department, 1020 Grand Teton Drive, 63376

The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last April, Americans turned in 450 tons [over 900,000 pounds] of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds – more than 4,050 tons – of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs and a list of area Take Back sites, visit deadiversion.usdoj.gov.

