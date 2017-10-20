St. Peters police looking to identify two suspects in Steak ‘n Shake robbery

St. Peters police are trying to identify two male suspects involved in an early morning armed robbery at a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant at 1460 Jungermann Road on Oct. 20.

Police say that a suspect entered the restaurant at about 2:50 a.m. and went straight to the bathroom. He came out of the bathroom wearing a skull mask and armed with a handgun. He walked into the kitchen area, pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.

The employees complied and the suspect fled the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash. No employees or patrons were injured.

A second suspect, considered a person of interest, was inside the restaurant alone for about two hours before the robbery, police said. He abruptly left the restaurant before the robbery happened. That suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Police say he may have left in a vehicle parked on another business parking lot.

The robbery suspect with the handgun is described as a black male, about 20 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall with a stocky build and wearing a black jacket, red-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes.

The person of interest is described as a tall, black male with a dark complexation, about 20 years old, who is skinny and wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects can contact St. Peters Police Det. Paul Barish at (636) 278-2244, ext. 3531 or the anonymous Crime Solvers line at (636) 278-1000.