Foster, Hawkins vault Parkway North past St. Dominic in district opener

Cameron Foster made it happen for the Parkway North football team with his arm and Jason Hawkins did his thing in the receiving and return game. Foster threw for three touchdowns and Hawkins scored four touchdowns, three of them on pass receptions as the Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing 47-11 win over St. Dominic in the Class 4, District 3 opener at Parkway North High School on Friday.

It was an ideal way start to the postseason, as North scored twice in the first quarter and added 21 second quarter points to roll to a 33-3 halftime lead.

Hawkins playeda big role in that early explosion as he hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Paul, returned a punt 79 yards for a score, and a 35-yard bomb for a score from Paul to get the Vikings big-play offense rolling in the first 24 minutes.

“You need big plays to motivate tour team and I just want to be that person that can keep my team motivated,” Hawkins said. “I just want to be that person help keep my team going.”

North (5-5) scored on its first two drives as Foster capped the first drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hawkins in a march that took just three minutes, six seconds.

After the defensive stop of the Crusaders, North scored on a 2-run run by Jekeel Suber to make it 12-0.

On its next series, St. Dominic (3-7) got their only points of the game on a 37-yard field goal by Landon Pickens to cut the lead to 19-3.

The Vikings broke the game open with a pair of scores as Foster hit Hawkins on a perfect corner route for a 34-yard touchdown. Then with 1:15 left in the half, Suber busted up the middle and scored on a 10-yard run to give the Vikings a commanding 33-3 lead at the break.

Foster hit 14 of 20 passes for 212 yards with three touchdowns. Hawkins hauled in four passes for 92 yards and also had 103 return yards.

“Cam Foster has been our MVP since he came in third quarter of opening night and played real well for us and has just had a real solid year for us,” Parkway North coach Bob Bunton said.

Foster connected with Hawkins on a 16-yard pass for the duo’s third touchdown of the night with just over six minutes left in the third quarter.

The Hawkins-Foster duo along with Suber’s running and a stout Viking defense was just too much for St. Dominic to stop.

“I think our offensive line and defensive line played real well and they’re an exceptionally coach team with a lot of talent and they played up to that talent,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “Our kids came in and played hard and gave it their best shot.”

The Vikings wrapped up their scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run from Napier Perkins with 5:52 left.

St. Dominic scored a touchdown with eight seconds left on a 28-yard Josh Willenbrink pass.

Parkway North moves on to play Parkway Central in a district semifinal rematch of week one of the regular season. North is relishing a second shot its archrival, which handed them a 20-7 setback at Parkway Central in August.

“I can’t wait for it,” Hawkins said. “It’s going to be a great match up.”