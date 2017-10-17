Francis Howell prepares for state after Boschert’s big day in quarterfinal win over Howell North

In 2015, Francis Howell senior softball player Whitney Boschert was just a sophomore when the Vikings got bounced from the Class 4 quarterfinals by rival Francis Howell North.

Last Saturday, Boschert led the charge to make sure the Vikings would get revenge for that playoff loss. Boschert went 5 for 5 with two home runs, knocked in five runs, and pitched the Vikings past the Knights for a 12-2 quarterfinal win at Howell North.

Saying it was vindication for Boschert and the Vikings would be a spot-on description. “It felt great since we thought 2015 was going to be our year and it wasn’t, but after yesterday, it felt got to get a little playback for what we felt,” Boschert said.

Boschert said that the Vikings were not about to overlook Howell North after the disappointment of falling to them in 5-4 in the quarterfinal round two years ago.

“We knew coming into that game that we were not going to let them roll over us and that we were going to come out and play our best game,” Boschert said.

At the plate Boschert was perfect with her five hits and on the mound she was just about as flawless as she gave up just two runs on seven hits to get the victory.

“Whitney Boschert is one of those athletes hat comes along every few years and just stands out,” Francis Howell coach Jenn-Beckmann-Brown said. “There was no doubt in my mind she was going to have that kind of game because of how bad she wanted it.”

Howell banged out 20 hits against Howell North. Sophomore Sophia Davis was also big with the bat, going 3 for 5 with with a homer and 3 RBI.

“That home run that Sophia Davis hit might have been the longest ball of the year off of our team,” Beckmann-Brown said. “She’s a great kid that came up early in the season and has done really well at first base for us.”

Howell (24-9) will head southwest to Killion Sports Complex in Springfield on Friday at 1 p.m. to face Marquette (27-3) in a Class 4 semifinal that will be for a berth in the championship game on Saturday afternoon.

The two clubs met once during the regular season and the Vikings pulled off a come-from-behind 8-6, nine-inning win at Marquette on Sept. 20.

“We played Marquette earlier this year and Marquette’s a solid program through and through and I think they are a great reflection of us,” Beckmann-Brown said.

Boschert and Marquette ace Annah Junge are expected to be the pitchers in the circle in the semifinal contest. Beckmann-Brown expects it to be a tight, pitcher’s duel where fundamental execution will need to be at a premium.

“To get past them, I think we’re going to need playing ball the way that we play, keep hitting like we should and if our defense shows up, it’s going to be a great game.”