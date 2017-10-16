Steve Thomas opens Magnolia ranch at Eagle Estates

The long-awaited Magnolia display by Steve Thomas Custom Homes at Eagle Estates now is open. The spacious, 2,628-square-foot, split-bedroom ranch features Smart Home technology and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Building on the success of Wyndgate Forest in western St. Charles County, Steve Thomas is offering 10 large homesites on a single cul-de-sac street off Orf Road. Homes are priced from the $380’s.

The Magnolia display, one of Thomas’s best-selling luxury models, has three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, plus a study. The display at Eagle Estates includes a covered deck with a magnificent wooded view, plus a finished lower level with 10-foot-high ceilings and a fourth bedroom.

Most of the homesites at Eagle Estates back to woods and average one-third acre. The spacious floor plans offer many of the same features as Wyndgate Forest and include a three-car garage, granite kitchen countertops, direct-vent fireplace and more.

For information, visit www.stevethomashomes.com.