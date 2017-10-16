Griffey Homes’s Denali display now open in MacArthur Park 

Griffey Homes recently hosted the grand opening of its 1.5-story Denali in MacArthur Park. Featuring four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, plus a second-floor bonus room on more than 3,100 square feet, the Denali is priced from $373,500.

MacArthur Park is a single cul-de-sac of just 11 homesites, many backing to trees and conveniently located on Central School Road just off Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Home sizes range from 2,293 to 3,334 square feet. Prices start from the $340,000s.

“There are only four homesites remaining on our beautiful cul-de-sac,” Griffey Homes Sales Manager Kim Valerio said.

MacArthur Park also is the sales center for Griffey’s custom homes division.

“We will build their plan or our plan,” Valerio said. “We make the whole process very simple.“We welcome plan and elevation changes. The extensive list of standard features in every Griffey home includes a three-car garage per plan, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, 42-inch kitchen cabinets, granite or Silestone countertops and a fully sodded yard.”

For more information, call (636) 936-1923, email kim@griffeyhomes.com or visit www.griffeyhomes.com.