Fischer & Frichtel offers Move-In-Ready Sale

Situated off Hackmann Road inside St. Charles City limits, The Reserve at Brook Hill offers a beautifully detailed, three-bedroom Durham II ranch, available for immediate possession and reduced by $19,237 to $479,900.

In historic downtown St. Charles, three charming, minimum-maintenance ranches are offered at The Villages of Provence, with savings up to $9,845. Specially priced from the $280’s to $309,900, one is owner-ready and two will be completed shortly.

Off Sammelmann Road in the picturesque enclave of Ehlmann Farms, home buyers will find two ranches on sale. The Arlington II has been reduced by $42,361 to $689,900, and the Durham II now is offered at $659,900, a $18,761 savings.

Substantial savings also are available in two of the builder’s communities off Ohmes Road in Cottleville. In fashionable Miralago Estates, a newly completed Durham II ranch is sale-priced at $469,900. Nearby Katiebrook Place features the Cottage Collection and a two-story that is sale-priced at $254,900 with delivery expected in mid-November.

Ready for immediate occupancy in the vibrant community of Wyndgate Oaks in O’Fallon are the Durham II ranch, offered for $589,900 and the 1.5-story Wyndham, offered at for $674,900. Both prices reflect a savings of more than $15,000 each.

A two-story Carver, priced at $424,900, and a Woodside ranch, priced at $494,900, are scheduled for completion by early December in Wilmer Valley, one of Wentzville’s most scenic residential communities.

Photos and complete details are online at www.fandfhomes.com.