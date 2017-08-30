Juniors help Holt roll past Zumwalt South

On a day when the Holt softball team was without senior captain and third baseman Madison Kettler due to an injury, the Indians junior class stepped up and helped out against Fort Zumwalt South.

Junior pitcher Carly Nolde gave a solid performance in her debut in the circle and fellow juniors Taylor Bell, Trinity Busby, and Julia Meyr each clicked for 2 hits as Holt captured a 7-3 victory at Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday afternoon.

“it’s kind of tough when you lose a captain and three-year player like Madison but you find a way and they stepped up for her,” Holt coach Joel Adam said.

Despite a pair of errors and a slow start with the bats, Holt managed 10 hits as the Indians kept their perfect start going in moving to 5-0.

“I think we kind of grinded and we’ve still got some people that are trying to find their way and today was not of our better days, but I think we’re gonna have a pretty good offense,” Adam said.

Holt did get a couple of runs early thanks to a pair of second inning tallies. A double steal brought home a run and then Trinity Busby drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to left making it 2-0.

Two more runs came home for the Indians in the third. Senior outfielder Rachel Smith doubled to left with one out and Bailee Zemianek doubled to center, chasing home Smith. Zemianek scored off an error and Holt’s lead was 4-0.

Zumwalt South struggled a bit defensively with four errors on the day.

In the bottom of the third, the Bulldogs challenged Nolde, striking for two runs. Chloe Schafer’s RBI-groundout to second brought in a run and then junior catcher Ally Mahoney laced a run-scoring single to center to shave the lead to 4-2.

Holt answered promptly in the fourth with three runs to take control. Busby singled to lead off and Marissa Peek got the rally rolling with an RBI-double.”It really helped our team (to get that hit) and I really enjoy helping them out and just try my best to help us keep scoring,” Peek said. “We did a a lot of timely hitting and scoring and I think that always helps our team.”

Two more runs scored on an error and the Indians were rolling with a 7-2 cushion.

The Bulldogs got one more run in the fourth, but that was all they would get off Nolde as she pitched the first four innings, picking up a win in her first varsity start.

“I was pretty nervous at the start but I just took a few deep breaths and tried my best,” Nolde said. “It was my turn to prove myself out there and earn my spot.”

“It was one of her first gos with varsity and I thought she did very well,” Adam said.

Although Fort Zumwalt South (2-6) came out on the wrong end of the score, the Bulldogs are improving each game in the early part of the season. Three of the Bulldogs losses have been by two runs or less.

“We had a few errors that probably hurt us a little bit but we left the bases loaded twice and we had our chances,” said Zumwalt South coach Christy Pohlman. “I think we’re right there with the good teams and I think it’s just a matter of time before we put it all together.

Zemianek threw three scoreless innings of relief to get the save for Holt.