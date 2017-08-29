O’Fallon Police seek vehicle, suspect in robbery, assault

On Aug. 29, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the O’Fallon Police Department received a call to the 200 block of Belmonte Circle regarding a robbery, in which a vehicle was stolen.

The victim was assaulted during the robbery.

The stolen vehicle is a silver, 2010 Ford Edge Limited SUV with Missouri license plate PE3G3U. The suspect is described as a white male in his late 40s to early 50s with graying hair and wearing lighter colored clothing.

The victim, a 72-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact Det. Frye, at (636) 240-3200, ext. 5579.