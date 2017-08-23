Small fire damages two apartment units in a building along North Second Street in St. Charles

Two apartments were damaged in a fire Tuesday morning along North Second Street in St. Charles.

The St. Charles Fire Department responded about 9 a.m. to a report by bystanders of light smoke coming from the roof of a building at 1220 North Second Street. Responding fire crews found a small fire in an upstairs apartment. No residents were home at the time.

The fire was under control by 9:25 a.m. and damage was limited to two apartments in the building. The cause was still under investigation on Wednesday, August 23. The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by Central County Fire and Rescue, the Orchard Farm Fire Department, and the St. Charles County Ambulance District.