Closing of westbound I-70 lane in Wentzville this weekend expected to cause traffic delays on I-70, I-64 and Route 61

Closing of westbound I-70 lane in Wentzville this weekend expected to cause traffic delays on I-70, I-64 and Route 61


August 23, 2017 127 Views

Expect some traffic congestion and delays along Interstate 70 in Wentzville this weekend.

The closing of one westbound lane on Interstate 70 before it reaches Route Z in Wentzville may prompt traffic delays on I-70, on nearby I-64, and Route 61.

The Missouri Department of Transportation [MoDOT] is expected to close the one lane at about 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 so work crews can remove and repair a section of pavement.  MoDOT officials say long traffic delays are expected on westbound I-70 with only one westbound lane open for traffic.

Because the I-64/Route 61 interchange is just east of where the I-70 lane is be closed, traffic is also expected to back up onto westbound I-64 and southbound Route 61.

The closed westbound lane is expected to be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28.  All work will be done weather permitting.  For more information on the work and any traffic delays during the closure, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

