Closing of westbound I-70 lane in Wentzville this weekend expected to cause traffic delays on I-70, I-64 and Route 61

Expect some traffic congestion and delays along Interstate 70 in Wentzville this weekend.

The closing of one westbound lane on Interstate 70 before it reaches Route Z in Wentzville may prompt traffic delays on I-70, on nearby I-64, and Route 61.

The Missouri Department of Transportation [MoDOT] is expected to close the one lane at about 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 so work crews can remove and repair a section of pavement. MoDOT officials say long traffic delays are expected on westbound I-70 with only one westbound lane open for traffic.

Because the I-64/Route 61 interchange is just east of where the I-70 lane is be closed, traffic is also expected to back up onto westbound I-64 and southbound Route 61.

The closed westbound lane is expected to be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28. All work will be done weather permitting. For more information on the work and any traffic delays during the closure, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map/.