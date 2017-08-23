Portage Road to close between Rees and Weber Lake roads for about a week starting August 28

A portion of Portage Road between Rees Road and Weber Lake Road will be closed for about a week starting Monday, Aug. 28 for construction crews to replace a pipeline.

Traffic will have to use a detour route around the closure while the pipeline is replaced. Local traffic can access either side of the closure location, but no through traffic will be permitted. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and necessary detours will be posted.

For more information or questions, please call NuStar Energy at 314-253-4548.