FHNtoday named ‘distinguished site’

School Newspapers Online has named 27 student publications from across the country as 2016-17 SNO Distinguished Sites. Francis Howell North’s student publication website, FHNtoday.com, earned honors and was one of 10 new sites added to the list by SNO.

Student publications earn the “distinguished site” title after being awarded six badges equating to what SNO considers essential components of a successful, modern news site: excellence in writing, multimedia, continuous coverage, audience engagement, story page design and overall website design.