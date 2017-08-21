Niche ranks Francis Howell 16th in Missouri

Niche.com, a website focused on neighborhoods and schools, released its 2017-2018 list of Best Schools in America. It ranked Francis Howell School District as 16th in Missouri, the highest of any district in St. Charles County.

Among more than 500 public school districts in the state, Francis Howell placed in the top 3 percent.

“We know that there are many different measures of a great school district, and we appreciate the fact that Niche rankings take a variety of data into consideration,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Hendricks-Harris. “We also value the opinions of our stakeholders, and the positive survey feedback from our community is great confirmation that they appreciate the efforts we make on behalf of our students every day.”

Niche.com analyzes data from the U.S. Department of Education and over 60 million K-12 school reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for schools, colleges and places to live. School district rankings reflect the entire school experience, including academics, teachers, diversity, student life and student outcomes.

Niche.com believes that “each school is so much more than just one ranking number.” The website provides in-depth profiles on each school and district, and assesses them across a number of factors to produce annual graded Report Cards. This year, nearly 100,000 schools and districts received a ranking in the 2017-2018 Report Card.

To review the rankings, visit www.niche.com.