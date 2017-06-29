‘Homeless Exposed’ on display in St. Peters

The public can capture a glimpse of what homeless looks now through Aug. 20.

Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service’s “In Plain Sight – Homelessness Exposed” photography exhibit and competition on display at the St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre off Mexico Road. The exhibit is designed to reveal the harshness of poverty even in a prosperous and growing suburban area, service officials say.

The exhibit features photographs taken by 100 homeless residents from St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren counties in April. The care service, one of largest social service agencies serving the three-county area, distributed 100 disposable cameras. Then, 20 of the top photographs were selected by a panel of judges for the exhibit.

The photographs will be exhibited through Aug. 20 at the Cultural Arts Centre. The exhibit is free and open to the public. It features a web-based audio tour, conveniently accessed from the internet on any smart phone, that tells the story behind each picture.

The public also can vote for best photograph, by way of an online donation, to determine the winners of the competition. Photographers of the top three pictures will receive prizes, based on their most immediate needs. The selected photographs also are available to view online at InPlainSight.live.

A dinner will be held on Aug. 19 at the Cultural Arts Centre to announce the winners and auction the 20 framed photographs to raise funds to directly assist those served by Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service programs. Tickets for the event are available for $50 per person.

A traveling exhibit, featuring additional photographs from the project, will be displayed at local sites in the area.

For more information, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, contact Development Director Karen Grant at (636) 441-1302, ext. 263. Ticket purchases and donations also can be made online at InPlainSight.live.