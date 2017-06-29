Major resurfacing project along Mexico Road set to begin on July 5

Motorists should expect some lane closures on Mexico Road between West Sunny Hill Boulevard and Mid Rivers Mall Drive during resurfacing project expected to get underway on July 5. The project is expected to last through the summer, city officials said.

Mexico Road will remain open to both eastbound and westbound traffic at all times, but the project will include daily lane closures that could limit traffic to one lane in each direction.

The project includes replacement of the existing asphalt pavement surface, removal and replacement of defective concrete pavement, and concrete diamond grinding to improve pavement smoothness on Mexico Road. Sidewalks also will be repaired and improved to meet current American Disability Act standards and traffic signals will be upgraded.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through work zones. For the latest news about city of St. Peters street projects, go online to www.stpetersmo.net/streets.