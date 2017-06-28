Pablo Cruise to replace Atlanta Rhythm Section at Celebrate St. Peters 2017

The lineup for bands that will provide the main stage entertainment at the annual Celebrate St. Peters celebration has changed.

One band – Atlanta Rhythm Section, or ARS – that was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, has dropped out. Replacing them is the band Pablo Cruise, formed in San Francisco in 1973. Pablo Cruise released eight studio albums and had five singles chart in the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100 list, including “Whatcha Gonna Do?” and “Love Will Find A Way.”

Celebrate St. Peters, which will be held from Sept. 15-16 at 370 Lakeside Park, is the city’s annual festival. It features entertainment, carnival games and rides, as well as food, craft and merchandise booths. Admission is free. This year marks the seventh year the celebration has been held.

Lisa Bedian, St. Peters’ communications director, announced the change to the musical lineup at the city’s Board of Aldermen work session on June 22. Nationally prominent rock groups have been performing on the main stage on Friday and Saturday nights and this year’s celebration is no different.

Taking the main stage at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 will be Blues Plus, followed by Pablo Cruise and another band whose roots go back to the 1970s – Ambrosia.

Ambrosia was formed in 1970 and had a series of hit records between 1975 and 1980. Their hits include “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me.”

Firefall and Orleans will be featured on the mainstage on Saturday, Sept. 16. The concerts begin with Firefall, who will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Firefall, whose hits include “Strange Way” and “Just Remember I Love You,” are making their second appearance at the celebration. Firefall appeared at Celebrate St. Peters in 2015.

Following Firefall that evening will be Orleans, known for their hits “Dance with Me,” “Love Takes Time” and “Still the One.” The group was founded by guitarist, songwriter and former U.S. Congressman John Hall.

Firefall and Orleans were scheduled to appear at the celebration last year, but heavy rains forced the concert to be canceled.