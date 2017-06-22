Daniel Boone Elementary makes a wish a reality

Daniel Boone Elementary in the Francis Howell School District worked for a year to grant the wish of a child with kidney cancer.

Students, staff and the Daniel Boone community raised $5,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to send a 5-year-old boy named Thomas to Disney World. On May 17, the school celebrated by presenting a check to the family and representatives from Make-A-Wish.

Daniel Boone’s service club, Raccoons Giving Back [RGB], is sponsored by Chad Millard.

“This has been a year-long process. We could not have better support from our community, staff and the RGB Club,” Millard said. “To raise money, we’ve had a car wash, star donations and other efforts from our RGB Club. The school has done so much to make sure that we can fully fund Thomas’ trip to Disney World and to meet Mickey Mouse.”

The mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, to enrich their experiences with joy, strength and hope. The St. Louis chapter was founded in 1983; more than 5,000 wishes have been granted in Missouri.

“I’m amazed at all of the hard work the students put in to grant Thomas’ wish,” said Alisha Abbot, development manager with Make-A-Wish. “It’s because of them and their community that we’re able to make his wish come to life.”