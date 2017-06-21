Boone Homestead celebrates nation’s independence with storyteller on July 9

Historic, certified storyteller and long-time Boone Home volunteer Anne Williams is scheduled to lead a celebration of our nation’s independence at 1:15 p.m. and again at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at The Historic Daniel Boone Home in Defiance.

Williams is not only known for her local storytelling, including those of historical places such as the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis, but nationally known for her performances at the Edgar Allen Poe Visitor Center in New York. She also performs “A Christmas Carol” annually at the Boone Home. Between presentations, park guests can visit with her to ask questions about the Boone family and their importance to Missouri, as well as the history of the Declaration of Independence.

The Historic Boone Home is a nearly 300-acre site that is rich in history. It overlooks the Femme Osage Valley and surrounding village, which is comprised of more than a dozen historic buildings from the area that were relocated to the park. During the event, paid guided-tours of The Boone Home are available at the top of every hour. Admission to enter the park and self-guided tours are free. The gift shop is open for guests. Food and drink are allowed on the grounds, but not in the buildings.

This free event is appropriate for all ages and registration is not required. For more information on this event, or regular park hours and events, visit www.danielboonehome.com or call the park at (636) 949-7535.