Francis Howell High students accepted to Missouri Fine Arts Academy

The Missouri Fine Arts Academy [MFAA] accepted two students from Francis Howell High for its summer residential program.

Juniors Emily Hale and Camryn Szarwinski will attend the three-week program at Missouri State University from June 4-24. The program is for highly motivated student artists in visual arts, theatre, dance, creative writing and music. Students who attend MFAA are enrolled in an interdisciplinary studies class at MSU and can earn three college credit hours after completing the program.

Laura Samuelson, an art teacher at Francis Howell High, said the Missouri Fine Arts Program is important for the opportunities it unlocks for students.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Camryn and Emily,” said Samuelson. “This shows that our program is producing excellent quality that our students exhibit not only in our district, but in the state. It also positions our students to be more eligible for scholarships when they apply for college.”

To apply for MFAA, students submit a portfolio or audition video, essay and evaluation form. Applications are reviewed by a panel of artists and educators.