Francis Howell School District appliance, electronics recycling event on April 29

Midwest Recycling Center will host an appliance and electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Burbes Service Center in the Francis Howell School District, 4606 Central School Road in St. Charles. The following items [working or not] will be accepted:

Air conditioners, answering machines, cameras, cell phones, computer monitors*, copiers, dehumidifiers, dishwashers, clothes dryers, DVD players/recorders, fans, fax machines, furnaces, gaming systems, hair dryers, hard drives**, humidifiers, keyboards, kitchen appliances, laptop computers, lawn equipment***, micowaves, printers, power tools, radios, refrigerators, remote controls, satellite receivers, scanners, speakers, stereos, televisions****, vacuum cleaners, VCRs, water heaters and clothes washers.

The following items will not be accepted: smoke detectors, glass lamps, light bulbs, fluorescent tubes and VHS videotapes.

*$5 disposal fee for CRT monitors

**Hard drives are wiped or destroyed. A $5 fee is charged if a certificate of destruction is required.

***Lawn and garden equipment must have oil and gas pre-emptied.

****TV disposal fees: $30 for TVs up to 26″, $50 for TVs over 27″, $50 for any sized rear projection or console TV and $5 for LED/LCD/Plasma TVs.

For more details, visit www.mrcrecycling.net