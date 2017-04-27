2017 National Merit Scholarship winners announced

By NEZ SAVALA

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced its first group of winners in the 62nd Annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Three of the winners from Missouri attend school in the Fort Zumwalt and Francis Howell districts.

Scholarship recipients include Marshall C. Vaccaro, National Merit Boeing Scholarship, Fort Zumwalt West; Blake W. Coonrod, National Merit Pfizer Inc. Scholarship, Francis Howell North; and Jack W. Hiegel, National Merit Boeing Scholarship, Francis Howell Central.

More than 1,000 distinguished high school seniors received corporate-sponsored scholarships financed by about 200 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.

Most of the awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends from $500 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.