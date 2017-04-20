The 66th Annual National Day of Prayer is May 4

Every first Thursday in May, people of all faiths can come together at their local city halls or other venues to pray for their land, locally and nationally.

May 4 is the 66th Annual Observance of the National Day of Prayer. People may gather between noon and 1 p.m. at metro city halls to pray for our nation and communities.

In St. Charles County, the following places are participating, starting at noon:

Dardenne Prairie City Hall, 2032 Hanley Rd. [at rotunda behind city hall]

Lake Saint Louis City Hall, 200 Civic Center Dr.

O’Fallon Veterans’ Memorial, 801 Belleau Creek Rd.

Historic St. Charles County Courthouse, 100 N. Third St. in downtown St. Charles

St. Peters City Hall, 1 St. Peters Centre Blvd.

Wentzville City Hall, 310 W. Pearce Blvd.

The first Continental Congress called for a national day of prayer in 1775. President Abraham Lincoln first established such a day in 1863. In 1952, Congress unanimously voted for a National Day of Prayer and President Harry S. Truman signed it into law. In 1988, Congress and President Ronald Reagan amended the law to designate the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer.

For more details and updated locations, call (888) 419-4259 or visit www.gatewayndp.org