Engage for Action at inaugural Bots STL competition April 22

The inaugural Bots STL robotics challenge is coming, where 17 student teams will engage for action as their robots battle on the arena floor.

St. Louis area students worked for months to design and build the 17 robots, which will compete in a gladiator-style battle to the finish. The teams also learned critical science, technology, engineering and math [STEM] skills in demand in today’s workforce. Partnered with industry advisors, these students are not just building robots; they are building confidence, teamwork, problem-solving abilities and creativity.

Manufacturing employs more than 114,000 people in the St. Louis area. Many of these employees are near retirement age and manufacturers will need qualified employees to take their places and meet the needs of anticipated growth over the next decade. St. Louis manufacturers are expected to increase their workforce by nearly 16 percent in 2017 alone. Many of these jobs are entry-level positions that offer competitive salaries. What qualities are these employers looking for? Team players with the knowledge and skills to do the job.

The best part about Bots STL is it is backed by the experience and expertise of area manufacturers that partner with the student teams. These are some of the same manufacturers who know the job market and the skills that they are looking for in future employees.

The event takes place from noon-4 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at Fort Zumwalt South High, 8050 Mexico Road in St. Peters. It is free and open to the public. For details, call Nick Berilla at (314) 540-2892 or email info@BotsSTL.org or visit www.BotsSTL.org