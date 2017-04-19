Francis Howell boys lacrosse falls to Chaminade

Chaminade junior attacker Peter Covington has a knack for being around the ball and then has a knack for scoring as well.

That turned out to be a big problem for Francis Howell.

Covington had the ball a lot while running around the field at Chaminade on Tuesday and the Red Devils got big dividends from that activity.

Covington, scored four first half goals and ended up with seven goals and two assists as Chaminade, turned a 9-2 halftime lead into an easy 19-5 victory over Francis Howell.

The Red Devils, who are in the midst of a busy three-game week which includes matches against Westminster Christian Academy, and O’Fallon, moved to 7-2 with the win.

“I think it was a good effort for us as it’s a busy week for us,” Chaminade coach Jason Seidel said. “We’re trying to get a lot of work accomplished between practice and in the games. The boys did a great job.”

Getting a lot accomplished was easy for Covington. In addition to his huge 7 goal output, the speedy junior had a pair of assists and nine points.

“I think my teammates were doing a good job of feeding me the ball,” Covington said. “I was moving off ball a lot and my teammates were helping me a lot.”

Ryan Burke scored just 1:57 into the first period to give Francis Howell a 1-0 lead.

That would be the only lead Howell United would enjoy on this day.

Just a few minutes later, senior midfielder Michael McGovern scored to tie it and the Red Devils added three goals in a three minute, twenty-four second span to jump to a 4-1 lead. McGovern and Covington each scored a pair of first period goals as Chaminade led 5-1 after the opening period.

“So, I like to act as a quarterback for the offense and call out the plays and the sets,” Covington said. “I was liking my matchup a lot, so I decided to be patient at first and once the defense rolls up to start pushing in.”

McGovern had a strong outing as well with four goals and four points.

Jack Hathaway and Simon Slinkard also got in on the scoring fun with two goals and two assists each.

Howell cut the lead to 10-4 with a quick two-goal surge early in the third stanza as Parker Green and Kurt Springli scored.

The Red Devils responded with a 5-0 run to take a commanding 15-4 lead into the fourth period.

Chaminade controlled the tempo of the match with 39 ground balls and 35 shots.

Howell (3-4-1) will look to rebound with a win on Friday in a 6 p.m. road match at Ladue.