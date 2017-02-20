O’Fallon’s FY 2016 Consolidated Performance and Evaluation Report deadline March 6

A 15-day comment period regarding O’Fallon’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for fiscal year 2016 will end at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017. The plan is available for review at O’Fallon Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street, O’Fallon. The public is invited to submit written comments to Public Assistance Specialist Alexis Jaegers at ajaegers@ofallon.mo.us or mail comments to:

CDBG Program

O’Fallon City Hall

100 North Main Street

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

For additional information, call Ms. Jaegers at (636) 379-5411.

Directions: O’Fallon City Hall is approximately one-half mile north of I-70 on the east side of Main Street; make an immediate right after crossing the railroad tracks. For more information, call (636) 240-2000.