O’Fallon Police offer free, hands-on disaster preparedness course March 3-5

Everyone is encouraged to learn disaster preparedness skills through the O’Fallon Police Department’s Community Emergency Response Team [CERT] training. Trainees do not have to live in O’Fallon to take the free, 20-hour course, which will be taught on March 3 from 6–10 p.m. and on March 4 and 5 from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Training will cover these topics:

Assembling a disaster preparedness kit

Hands-on basic medical assessment and treatment for injuries, burns, etc.

Working as a team to conduct triage, light search and rescue, extinguishing small fires and more

“CERT training is extremely valuable,” Police Officer Patrick Helton said. He leads the program. “If we have a tornado or an earthquake or other catastrophic event, first responders are likely to be overwhelmed by the number of people who need help. CERT training can help people take care of themselves until professional help arrives.”

For questions, course details, videos of CERT teams in training and applications for the March 2017 session, visit www.ofallon.mo.us/PD/cert. For additional questions, contact Police Officer Helton at phelton@ofallon.mo.us or (636) 379-3816.