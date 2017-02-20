O’Fallon offers blood drive March 3 to help maintain supplies

To help local blood banks maintain adequate supplies, the City of O’Fallon will host the National Volunteer Donor Blood Drive on Friday, March 3, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the O’Fallon Municipal Centre, 100 North Main Street in O’Fallon. The drive is co-sponsored by Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center [MVRBC]. Donors must be in good health, have a photo I.D. and be at least age 17, or 16 with parental consent.

Donors can pick their appointment time by using this direct link for an Express Appointment: www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=373462275. Presenting donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a St. Patrick’s Day- themed shirt, “Make Your Own Luck — Give Blood.”

“We’re encouraging every healthy adult to take a few moments to help save local lives by donating blood this month,” O’Fallon’s Manager of Volunteer Services Kathy Halstead said. “Blood supplies are always in demand but winter weather can keep donors away, creating critical needs with the potential to delay scheduled surgeries and other treatments.”

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments for whole blood donations can help reduce waiting times and ensure sufficient staffing. For more information, contact O’Fallon’s Volunteer Services Department at (636) 379-5417 or volunteer@ofallon.mo.us or visit www.ofallon.mo.us for more details.