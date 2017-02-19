Scholarship opportunity available with Women Legislators of Missouri

By Nez Savala

Women Legislators of Missouri [WLM] invites young women who are high school seniors to apply for their scholarship program.

One student from each Missouri congressional district is chosen for a $500 college scholarship.

The WLM Caucus created the program to provide assistance to students based on leadership, academics and community service. Eligible students must complete an application and a 500-word essay to answer the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?”

The application can be downloaded at www.house.mo.gov/downloads/wlsa2017.pdf

The deadline is Thursday, March 9.

Mail applications to Rep. Patricia Pike, Missouri State Capitol, 201 West Capitol Ave., Jefferson City, MO 65101 or submit via email to patricia.pike@house.mo.gov with the subject line: WLM Essay Contest.