By Nez Savala

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, founded in 1964, recognizes distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the highest honors.

The 2017 Candidates list includes three students from districts in St. Charles County: Kayleigh M. Ammond, Francis Howell Central; James R. Dohrman, Francis Howell North; and Michael S. Griffith, St. Charles.