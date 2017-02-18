Cuivre River Electric Youth Tour 2017

By Nez Savala

Cuivre River Electric Cooperative invites high school juniors to participate in its 49th Annual Youth Tour essay contest for the opportunity to participate in a conference in Washington, D.C.

The essay contest is open to juniors who live in St. Charles County. Students must write on the theme, “My Favorite Cooperative Principle.” The competition is open through March 10.

To enter students must submit an application and a 500- to 1,000-word essay on the outlined theme.

Students may enter independently or through school. Finalists are named from the top 12 scores of the composition. In April, finalists take a cooperative knowledge quiz and read their essays at the Cuivre River Youth Tour Banquet. Six students are chosen from the finalists as Youth Tour delegates to the National Youth Tour Conference in Washington, D.C., June 9-15. Six students will receive $500 scholarships to the college or university of their choice.

Submissions should be delivered or mailed to Cuivre River offices in Troy or Lake Saint Louis. By March 10. For additional details, visit www.cuivre.com