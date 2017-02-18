Francis Howell now accepting 2017 Howell of Fame nominations

By Nez Savala

The Francis Howell School District is accepting nominations for its 2017 Howell of Fame Award program.

The Howell of Fame awards recognize excellence of character, performance and service of those who serve the district as employees, volunteers or patrons.

Any current or former employee such as support staff [paraprofessionals; administrative assistants; facilities and maintenance staff; food service; nurses and transportation; certified staff such as teachers, librarians, guidance counselors and administrators], volunteers or residents of the district can be nominated for a Howell of Fame Award.

To nominate someone for an award, you must be a current or former employee or resident of the district. Nominations are not admissible from current students, by groups or for past Howell of Fame winners.

Honorees are chosen based on the nomination; care should be taken to explain contributions to district students that go above and beyond the nominee’s assigned work.

Ten winners will be chosen by a selection committee. Honorees will be acknowledged on May 1 at Francis Howell High.

Nominations should be submitted online or by completing a nomination form. All nominations are due by 4 p.m. on March 28. For details, visit www.fhsdschools.org.