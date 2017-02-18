St. Johns Bank offers college scholarships

By Nez Savala

St. Johns Bank accepting scholarship applications

St. Johns Bank is accepting applications for its Excellence Scholarship Program. Seniors who attend high school in the Pattonville, St. Charles, Fort Zumwalt and Francis Howell districts are encouraged to apply.

Three recipients will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship toward a college education. High school seniors must plan to attend college as a full-time student at a community college or a four-year college or university in Missouri, Illinois or Kansas, with intent to major in banking, finance or business.

The Excellence Scholarship application is available online at www.stjohnsbank.com. Interested seniors also can pick up an application at any branch of St. Johns Bank.

Completed applications are due by April 3 and should be mailed to St. Johns Bank, ATTN: Scholarship Committee. 1053 Cave Springs Road, St. Peters, MO 63376.

For more information about the St. Johns Bank Excellence Scholarship Program, visit www.stjohnsbank.com, or call Laurie Sybert at (314) 428-1000.