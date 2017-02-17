St. Charles County teens ready to shine in St. Louis Teen Talent Competition semifinals

By Nez Savala

The Seventh Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition has narrowed down the list of semifinal acts to include students from Francis Howell North and Fort Zumwalt North high schools.

Rebekah Apicello, who attends Francis Howell North, will dance with St. Louis Ballet School. Robyne Sieh, who attends Fort Zumwalt North, will play piano. The girls are among more than 40 acts chosen from 94 in the preliminary round. Acts include singers, musicians, baton twirlers, acrobatic gymnasts, dancers, color guard and musical theatre performers.

The semi-final rounds, which are closed to the public, take place March 4 at Missouri Baptist University.

Finals, which are open to the public, are April 8 at The Fabulous Fox. More than $30,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded and students are eligible for scholarships from Lindenwood University, Webster University, University of Missouri-St. Louis and Southeast Missouri State University. Free general admission ticket for finals will be available starting March 5 through Metrotix and The Fox box office.