The River City Rascals are offering fans over 50 a chance to do more than watch baseball this spring and summer.

The Senior Slugger Program offers memberships that give seniors a ticket voucher for each Tuesday home game and a soda or water at that particular game. In addition, program members will get 10 percent off merchandise at the Rascals Team Store and a chance to win prizes by playing Baseball Bingo.

For details, visit www.RiverCityRascals.com.