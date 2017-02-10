Residents have until March 8 to register for April 4 election

The deadline is Wednesday, March 8 for St. Charles County voters to register to vote in the April 4 general election that will decide who will be the next mayors of several cities and school board members in local school districts.

In a news release, County Elections Director Richard Chrismer said voters can register at the county’s Election Authority office at 397 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The authority will be closed on Feb. 20 for President’s Day.

Voters can as register at Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles or Division of Family Services offices.

Voters can also complete the Missouri Voter Registration Application form, which is available on the county Election Authority’s website at www.sccmo.org. The completed form can be mailed or hand-delivered to the authority’s office. County residents also can register to vote on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.mo.gov.

Contact the authority’s office at (636) 949-7550 for more information.

Three mayors in the county’s largest municipalities face opposition in their reelection bids in April and a long-time board member and current president of the Francis Howell Board of Education is not seeking reelection. Candidate filing for municipal offices and school boards in the county closed on Jan. 17.

O’Fallon Mayor Bill Hennessy, Dardenne Prairie Mayor David Zucker and Lake Saint Louis Mayor Kathy Schweikert all have opponents in their bids for reelection. Cottleville Mayor Mike Hennessey is unopposed.

Meanwhile, Mark Lafata, the sometimes controversial long-time member of the Francis Howell Board of Education, did not file for another three-year term. Lafata, first elected to the board in 2001, the current president of the school board, also served as board president from 2004 and 2008.

Hennessy, who has served as mayor since 2009, faces a challenge from Alderman Bob Howell for a third four-year term.

Zucker was, chosen in April 2015 to fill out the term of former Mayor Pam Fogarty, who resigned. He is facing opposition for a four-year term from Harold “Sonny” Wilson.

Schweikert, named aldermen to succeed the late Ralph Sidebottom and elected in April 2015 to fill out Sidebottom’s remaining two years of his four-year term, is opposed by Eric Oman, who she defeated in 2015. Weldon Spring Mayor Donald D. Licklider is opposed by Jeff Bush.

O’Fallon voters will decided contested aldermanic races in three of the city’s five city wards. In Ward 1, incumbent Dave Hinman, Arnie C. [AC] Dienoff and Jimmy Loveless are the candidates, incumbent Rose Mack is unopposed in Ward 2, Stacey Decker, Reid Cranmer and incumbent John J. Haman Jr. are the Ward 3 candidates, Jeff Kuehn and Dave Goewert are the Ward 4 candidates, and incumbent Mike Pheney is unopposed in Ward 5.

In Cottleville, John Stiles and Joel Harper are the Ward 1 candidates and Robert “Bob” Ronkoski and Serall Chezem are the Ward 2 candidates. The incumbents in three wards in Lake Saint Louis and Dardenne Prairie are unopposed. Gerry Baker and Phil Martiszus are the Ward 3 aldermanic candidates in Weldon Spring.

In two school district races, five candidates are vying for three seats on the Francis Howell Board of Education. Incumbents Rene Cope and Mike Sommer along with Mary Lange, Patrick Lane and Stephen Johnson are the candidates.

Nine candidates are seeking three full three-year terms, and six candidates are seeking one seat with a one-year term on the Fort Zumwalt Board of Education.

The nine candidates are incumbents John Callahan, Louie Gilbert and Craig Stephen Moore and Arnie C. AC Dienoff, Jim Pepper, Tom Hobday, Jim Combs, Ryan Dean Ozinga, and Erica Powers. The six candidates for the one-year term seat are Tommy George Jr., Diane Harlow, Earl J. Draper Jr. Sarah Drake Harashe, Garvis M. Pollard and Genelle Speed-Hale.

Voters will also vote on involuntary annexation proposals for mostly small plots of land in Lake Saint Louis and Dardenne Prairie.