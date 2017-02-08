O’Fallon’s 2017 Presidents’ Day schedule

On Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, the O’Fallon Municipal Centre will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day. In addition:

The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 400 Civic Park Drive, also will be closed.

The Renaud Spirit Center [RSC] indoor recreation complex will be open with regular business hours of 5:15 a.m. – 10 p.m. The RSC is located at 2650 Tri Sports Circle. www.renaudspiritcenter.com

The O’Fallon Veterans Commission will hold a workshop at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at city hall.