Griffey makes home-buying easy at new MacArthur Park

“Interest is very high. Sales are happening!” cheers Griffey Homes sales manager Kim Valerio as construction continues on the builder’s new “Denali” display at MacArthur Park. Conveniently located on Central School Road just off Mid Rivers Mall Drive, MacArthur Park is a single cul-de-sac of just 11 homesites, many backing to trees. A temporary onsite sales trailer is expected to open this week. Prices start in the low $300s.

Griffey makes it easy for buyers to get the home of their dreams, said Valerio. “We have added some new elevations and, as always, Griffey Homes is happy to make changes to exteriors and interiors.” Griffey has an extensive portfolio of custom home designs in addition to the five plans offered. “All our buyers meet with Tim Griffey prior to construction to discuss any changes they might like to do. We do not penalize our customers for making changes, either. If they can dream it, we can build it.”

“We also are very busy with our custom homes division,” said Valerio. “We will build their plan or our plan and we handle the construction financing. We make the whole process very simple.”

Currently underway at MacArthur Park is the 1.5-story Denali display with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus a second-floor bonus room on more than 3,100 square feet. It is priced from $373,500.

Other models include another 1.5-story, the “Heritage,” from $346,500; two ranch plans with three or four bedrooms and up to 2,800 square feet priced from $339,900 to $379,900; and a two-story with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths priced from $307,900. All are available with optional hearth rooms. The extensive list of standard features includes a three-car garage per plan; nine-foot main-floor ceilings; 42-inch kitchen cabinets; granite or Silestone countertops; Moen fixtures; GE appliance package, including energy-efficient dishwasher, self-cleaning oven with smooth-top electric range and built-in microwave hood combo; architectural roof shingles and a fully sodded yard.

“The location couldn’t be any better,” Valerio said. “We are just off Mid Rivers Mall Drive on Central School Road, a stone’s throw from the Home Depot, Dierbergs, Schnucks and many restaurants.”

For more information about MacArthur Park, call (636) 936-1923 or email kim@griffeyhomes.com or go to www.griffeyhomes.com. Prospective buyers are invited to visit Griffey Homes’ Facebook page for photos of recently completed homes.