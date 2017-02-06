Pre-construction special at Steve Thomas Custom Homes’ Eagle Estates

Building on the success of his upscale Wyndgate Forest in western St. Charles County, Steve Thomas Custom Homes is offering 10 large homesites on a single cul-de-sac street at Eagle Estates off Orf Road. Construction of one sold home is nearly complete, noted veteran home builder Steve Thomas, who added that during the pre-construction phase buyers who act quickly can get half off $20,000 in options on to-be-built homes.

Most of the homesites at Eagle Estates back to woods and average a third of an acre. The spacious floor plans and many of the same standard features from Wyndgate Forest will be offered and include a three-car garage, granite kitchen countertops, direct-vent fireplace and more.

Ground is being broken for an inventory home, a 2,606-square-foot “Magnolia” ranch model with three bedrooms and two full baths based on Thomas’s top-selling “Sassafras II.” Sales for Eagle Estates are being handled at Wyndgate Forest, located near Hwy. 40 and Hwy. N. To visit Eagle Estates, take Hwy. 40 to south on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard to Orf Road. Turn right [west] on Orf Road 1.5 miles to Eagle Estates on the left.

Steve Thomas Custom Homes also offers homes built to order on your site and business is booming. “We are getting a large number of calls from buyers about building a custom home,” Thomas said. In addition to a long list of standard features in every Steve Thomas home, buyers can expect exceptional quality because Thomas himself personally oversees all construction.

For more information about Eagle Estates or building a custom home, call (636) 561-2120.