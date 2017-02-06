Fischer off to great start in two St. Charles County communities

Fischer & Frichtel is off to a flying start for 2017 in two of its most fashionable communities in St. Charles County. On Sammelmann Road in Weldon Spring, Ehlmann Farms (314) 409-8429 has been bustling with activity and prospective homebuyers can now see everything this 10-homesite enclave has to offer.

Landscaping of the neighborhood entry has been completed. The first homeowners have moved in and will be joined by the second owners shortly.

A three-bedroom “Arlington II” ranch is now open for touring daily at the site. This custom-designed, 2,800-square-foot residence represents Fischer’s eight-plan Estate Collection and illustrates the deluxe amenities included with every home, plus a variety of the elegant options available. Furnished for display purposes, the Arlington II is available for purchase at $723,308, and construction of another “Quick Move-In” home is scheduled to begin soon.

Private and wooded, Ehlmann Farms’ homesites are clustered around a single cul-de-sac and range from one-half to nearly a full acre. Pricing for the Estate portfolio starts from $479,900; side-entry three-car garages are standard; and certain sites include a circle drive.

In addition to its upscale ambience and close-in location, other noteworthy community attractions include award-winning Francis Howell District schools and a proposed 120-acre county park, under consideration for development at the nearby intersection of Pitman Hill and Kisker Roads.

Sales are now underway in Fischer’s final phase at Wilmer Valley (636) 332-3077 on Wilmer Road in Wentzville, a tree-lined cul-de-sac privately located at the rear of this scenic 96-acre development.

Surrounded by Wilmer Valley’s rolling hills, abundant green space, walking trails and shimmering lake, Fischer’s final homesites are up to 3/4-acre in size – perfect for eight Classic Collection designs, based from the $280s. The setting, however, has prompted several customers to build homes valued well into the $500’s. Two Showcase homes – a “Durham II” ranch and a two-story “Carver,” both with three-car garages – are currently move-in-ready at the site and priced at $367,900 and $389,900, respectively.

Just minutes from I-70, I-64/40, and Wentzville Parkway’s innumerable commercial complexes, Wilmer Valley is served by highly rated Wentzville public schools, including the district’s newest elementary school, scheduled to open for the 2017-2018 academic year.

For details on all of Fischer’s neighborhoods, visit www.fandfhomes.com.