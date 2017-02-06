Don't Miss
Follow us on Facebook
Home >> Lifestyle >> Fischer off to great start in two St. Charles County communities

Fischer off to great start in two St. Charles County communities


February 6, 2017 48 Views

Fischer & Frichtel is off to a flying start for 2017 in two of its most fashionable communities in St. Charles County. On Sammelmann Road in Weldon Spring, Ehlmann Farms (314) 409-8429 has been bustling with activity and prospective homebuyers can now see everything this 10-homesite enclave has to offer.

Ehlmann Farms

Ehlmann Farms

Landscaping of the neighborhood entry has been completed. The first homeowners have moved in and will be joined by the second owners shortly.

A three-bedroom “Arlington II” ranch is now open for touring daily at the site. This custom-designed, 2,800-square-foot residence represents Fischer’s eight-plan Estate Collection and illustrates the deluxe amenities included with every home, plus a variety of the elegant options available. Furnished for display purposes, the Arlington II is available for purchase at $723,308, and construction of another “Quick Move-In” home is scheduled to begin soon.

Private and wooded, Ehlmann Farms’ homesites are clustered around a single cul-de-sac and range from one-half to nearly a full acre. Pricing for the Estate portfolio starts from $479,900; side-entry three-car garages are standard; and certain sites include a circle drive.

In addition to its upscale ambience and close-in location, other noteworthy community attractions include award-winning Francis Howell District schools and a proposed 120-acre county park, under consideration for development at the nearby intersection of Pitman Hill and Kisker Roads.

Sales are now underway in Fischer’s final phase at Wilmer Valley (636) 332-3077 on Wilmer Road in Wentzville, a tree-lined cul-de-sac privately located at the rear of this scenic 96-acre development.

Surrounded by Wilmer Valley’s rolling hills, abundant green space, walking trails and shimmering lake, Fischer’s final homesites are up to 3/4-acre in size – perfect for eight Classic Collection designs, based from the $280s. The setting, however, has prompted several customers to build homes valued well into the $500’s. Two Showcase homes – a “Durham II” ranch and a two-story “Carver,” both with three-car garages – are currently move-in-ready at the site and priced at $367,900 and $389,900, respectively.

Just minutes from I-70, I-64/40, and Wentzville Parkway’s innumerable commercial complexes, Wilmer Valley is served by highly rated Wentzville public schools, including the district’s newest elementary school, scheduled to open for the 2017-2018 academic year.

For details on all of Fischer’s neighborhoods, visit www.fandfhomes.com.

 

Email this page
Print Friendly
Share this:

Comments

comments

X