New kindergarten educator earns Outstanding Beginning Teacher honors

By NEZ SAVALA

Julie Lembke is doing things right.

Lembke, a first-year kindergarten teacher at Duello Elementary in the Wentzville School District, was named Outstanding Beginning Teacher by the Missouri Association of Colleges for Teacher Education [MACTE].

During the 2015-2016 school year, Lembke was a student-teacher at Crossroads Elementary. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Lindenwood University and holds a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Missouri Baptist University.

Every two years, MACTE accepts nominations for its awards program Lembke was nominated by Missouri Baptist University. She will receive her award on March 29 at the MACTE Spring Conference in Columbia, Missouri.