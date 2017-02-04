Nelson sisters cooperate, help St. Dominic take third place at invitational

Tournament success had been non-existent for the St. Dominic girls’ swimming team prior to Jan. 7, when with help from Sarah and Kate Nelson, the Crusaders turned things around.

Sarah, a senior, and Kate, a freshman, combined for six medals and drove the Crusaders to a third place finish in the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational meet.

Timberland won the 11-team meet and Fort Zumwalt West took second place, but the Nelson sisters and the Crusaders were the talk of the meet.

“I’ve done well in this meet in past years, but having my sister on the team is the key to us getting third place,” Sarah said. “And Dominic had the most first place medals from that meet. It was just really exciting having her there to support me and someone else to cheer on.”

Sarah blasted the field with a 2.13.67 in the 200 individual medley and a blazing 1.00.33 in the 100 butterfly. Kate claimed the gold medal in the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle events. The sisters also helped the Crusaders to a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay, swimming the second and third legs.

The third-place finish has helped put St. Dominic on the map as a girls swimming club to be reckoned with. It was the first tournament trophy for the program. The Crusaders had finished ninth in 2015 and sixth last season.

The consistent improvement the last few years leading to the Zumwalt North performance is a major source of pride for the program.

“I thought it was very special because we got our first trophy in my first year,” Kate said.

The Crusaders are set to finish the winter strong and Kate believes that the club’s best swimming is just ahead of them in the district meet which is slated for Feb. 10-11.