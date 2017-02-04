Francis Howell, Fort Zumwalt early childhood, kindergarten registration underway

By NEZ SAVALA

Preschool and early childhood registration for the 2017-2018 school year is underway for residents of both the Francis Howell and Fort Zumwalt school districts. Half-day and full-day programs are offered in both districts. Details about programs, tuition rates, registration hours and more can be found online at fhsdschools.org [Francis Howell] and ecc.fz.k12.mo.us [Fort Zumwalt].

Kindergarten registration also is underway in the Francis Howell School District. For dates of registration days at specific elementary schools in the district, visit fhsd.sharpschool.net/departments/early_childhood_education.

In compliance with Missouri laws, children must be 5 years of age before Aug. 1 to enroll in kindergarten.

To register their child, parents must provide the following information:

• child’s original state birth certificate

• immunization records

• emergency telephone numbers

• proof of residency – one current utility bill showing name and service address, signed lease agreement, or home sales contract. [If parents are in the process of building a home and are not yet living in it, a sales contract – with no contingencies – and loan approval is required.]

• parent’s proof of identification [driver’s license/picture ID]

The Francis Howell School District recommends that all children be screened after age 3 and prior to entering kindergarten. To make an appointment for developmental screening, call one of the Early Childhood Family Education Centers [Hackmann Road – (636) 851-6200, Central School Road – (636) 851-6400 or Meadows Parkway – (636) 851-6000].

The Fort Zumwalt School District will welcome families of new kindergartners on March 2 from 7:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. for registration at each elementary school in the district. Children must be 5 years old on or before July 31, 2017, to enroll for the coming school year.

Parents will need their child’s birth certificate and immunization records, as well as one of the following as a current document: an unpaid gas or electric bill; rental agreement with deposit receipt if renting; recent closing document/settlement statement; mortgage statement or real estate tax statement.

Parents also will need one of the following items, as a current document: a bank statement, credit card or loan statement, personal property tax receipt, voter registration card or welfare, social security or other official mail from a federal or state agency.

For more information, visit fz.k12.mo.us