Francis Howell Central honors 1,000-point-club members

Francis Howell Central honors 1,000-point-club members

By: Jonathan Duncan


February 3, 2017 34 Views

Members of the Howell Central 1,000-point-club [Photo courtesy of Francis Howell Central High].

Jan. 6 was an extra special night for the Francis Howell Central varsity basketball programs. Nine former players were honored for scoring at least 1,000 career points. Individuals honored were:

• Ryan Howard, Class of 2013. He played for the Spartans from 2009-2013 and scored 1,032 career points. He is the fifth all-time leading scorer in Spartans’ program history.

• Ben Cherven, Class of 2001. He played varsity basketball from 1997-2001 and scored 1,043 points in his four years as a Spartan. He was the first Spartan player, male or female, to score 1,000 career points and is tied for the third all-time leading scorer in Spartans’ program history.

• Lyndsie Winters, Class of 2003. She played varsity basketball from 2000-2003 and amassed 1,043 points in her career. Winters was the first female player in Howell Central history to score 1,000 career points. She is the fourth all-time in career points scored in program history.

• Brian Midden, Class of 2010. He played for the Spartans from 2008-2009 and scored 1,043 career points. Midden is tied for third all-time in program history for career points.

• Derrick Puni, Class of 2013. He played from 2010-2013 and scored 1,152 points in his three-year career. Puni joins Howard in giving Howell Central two Class of 2013 members in the prestigious 1,000-point club. He is second all-time in career points.

• Mike Parson, Class of 2005. Parson competed for the Spartans from 2002-2005 and racked up 1,192 career points. Parson is the all-time leading scorer in Spartans boys’ program history and was inducted into the Spartan Athletic Hall Of Fame in 2013.

• Emma Raup, Class of 2016. Emma played varsity basketball from 2012-2016 and scored 1,422 points for her career. Raup, who graduated last May, is the newest member of the club. She is third in all-time points in girls’ program history.

• Sharese “Winkie” Jones, Class of 2012. Sharese played on the girls’ varsity from 2008-2012 and scored 1,910 points in her career. She is the second all-time leading scorer in girls’ program history and was inducted in the Spartan Athletic Hall of Fame in December 2016.

• Shakara “Shak” Jones, Class of 2007. Shakara played at Howell Central from 2003-2007 and scored 2,439 career points. She is the all-time leading scorer in Spartan girls’ program history and is the all-time leading female scorer in Gateway Athletic Conference and St. Charles County history. Sharese was enshrined in the Spartan Athletic Hall Of Fame in 2012.

