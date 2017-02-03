County to delay Harry Truman Boulevard reconstruction

St. Charles County has agreed to delay the reconstruction of Harry S. Truman Boulevard to provide more local funding for work on the Interstate 70-Fifth Street interchange.

The County Council approved a bill at its Jan. 30 meeting authorizing County Executive Steve Ehlmann to reach an agreement with the city of St. Charles that will terminate use of half-cent county transportation sales tax for reconstruction of Harry S. Truman Boulevard.

John Greifzu, the county’s assistant director of administration, said the agreement delays construction work on the project for about a year.

The County Road Board, comprised of citizens who review and recommend projects that use sale tax money, recommended the Harry Truman Boulevard project in 2012, which the council approved. The county entered into an agreement in 2014 and the city proceeded with design work, but did not begin construction.

The project involved using more than $5 million in local sales tax funding for rebuilding the boulevard between Ehlmann Road and West Clay Street. St. Charles will be reimbursed $322,958.42 for design costs; however, the project is expected to be considered again by the road board and funded for 2018.