Timberland Wolves win Gateway Athletic Conference wrestling tournament

There have been some big wins for the Timberland Wolves wrestling team so far this winter, but winning the Gateway Athletic Conference Invitational Tournament may be the biggest of the regular season.

Timberland captured the team championship by two points over second-place Francis Howell on Jan. 7 at Fort Zumwalt East and the title left the Wolves feeling very good about their season’s direction.

“It was big [for us],” Timberland coach Matt Collum said. “They wrestled well, they wrestled hard and they came together as a team and were happy about it.”

Heavyweight Cody Brave notched a second-period win in the third-place match to put Timberland in the winner’s circle. Brave, a senior who had not wrestled before this year, gave the Wolves their deciding victory.

Howell, defending champ Holt, Francis Howell Central and Fort Zumwalt South claimed the top five spots in the tournament.

Using a balanced lineup to win the meet, the Wolves received individual title wins from senior grapplers Anthony Pisciotta at 113 pounds and Cameron Spires at 120 pounds.

Pisciotta, who won a GAC title last season at 106 pounds, won his match by major decision at 113. Spires pulled out a one-point win over Francis Howell’s Tyler Kreith in the 120 championship bout.

Timberland finished out its regular season at the Kyle Thrasher Invitational Tournament last weekend and will compete in the Class 4 district tournament on Feb. 10.